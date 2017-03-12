P-Bruins Lose at Wiles-Barre Scranton in First of Two Against Penguins

P-Bruins news release...

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA – The Providence Bruins fell to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Saturday night 3-2 in the first of two weekend games in Pennsylvania. The P-Bruins got goals from Noel Acciari and Matt Grzelcyk while Zane McIntyre earned the start in net.

The Penguins came out of the gates firing, scoring just 31 seconds into the opening period. After a turnover in the neutral zone, Dominik Simon broke in all alone on McIntyre and scored an unassisted goal to give Wilkes-Barre Scranton a 1-0 lead. Providence quickly responded on the power play at 2:23, as Acciari sniped one by Tristian Jerry for his sixth goal of the year. Alex Grant and Matt Grzelcyk picked up assists on the play as the Bruins tied the score 1-1.

McIntyre struggled after the tying goal, allowing two goals in 1:19. The first came on a deflection, as Josh Archibald tipped home a Barry Goers shot from the point to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead. The next goal came off a long rebound, as Patrick McGrath sent a shot that McIntyre deflected to the right, but Jarrett Burton put home the puck into the open net after a bit of a stumble from McIntyre as the lead grew to 3-1. That would be it for the Bruins All-Star goaltender, as he was pulled in favor of Malcolm Subban as Providence entered the intermission down 3-1.

Providence responded well to the change, and it showed in the second period as they netted the only goal of the period. At 12:18, Grzelcyk had some space along the left boards sent a snipe of a wrist shot to the top right corner for his fifth goal of the season. Sean Kuraly picked up the loan assist on the play as the P-Bruins cut the Penguins’ lead to 3-2 after 40 minutes. The P-Bruins continued to scrap for a comeback, but after a scoreless third period Providence fell to the first place Penguins 3-2.

Subban stopped all 23 shots he faced after coming in while Jarry stopped 26 of 28 shots. McIntyre stopped 6 of 9 shots before being pulled from a start for the first time this season. Providence was 1-6 on the power play and 5-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins conclude their two-game weekend in Pennsylvania tomorrow afternoon with a 5:05pm faceoff against Hershey.