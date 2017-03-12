Providence Boxer Boo Boo Andrade Wins WBA Jr. Middleweight Title - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence Boxer Boo Boo Andrade Wins WBA Jr. Middleweight Title in Split DecisionOver Jack Culcay in Germany

By Ken Bell, Sports Director
Ludwigshafen, Germany (March 11, 2017)--Demetrius Andrade walked into the lions den and came out of it a two-time world champion with a 12-round split decision to capture the WBA Junior Middleweight world title over defending champion Jack Culcay in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

Andrade was the superior boxer, who controlled the bout with his combination punching  as he worked the body and then came upstairs to the head of Culcay.  Andrade kept a solid distance with his jab, that thwarted Culcay's oncoming rushes. It was a tough grueling battle as Culcay (22-2, 11 KO's) tried to bull his way in, had some, but little success and, Andrade was consistently finishing off the exchanges with the prominent punches.

The fight had entertaining exchanges throughout, but it was the workrate of Andrade that was the difference to the tune of 116-112 twice while Culcay took a card 115-114.

"I thought I did everything that I needed to do.  I came to Germany and took the title,"said Andrade.  "Culcay came like a champion, but I was the better man.  I outlanded him and I came out with the victory."

Andrade (24-0, 16 KO's) of Providence, Rhode Island is now a 2-time world champion as he adds the WBA belt to his trophy case.

"It feels great.  It was a great opportunity to come over here.  I never lost my other belt in the ring, so it feels like "And still, and the New, and still undefeated" world champion"

"I just want to fight the best.  Line them up, and I will knock all the champions down."

With the title, Andrade will look to come back to the United States and defend his crown. I just want to thank my whole team, everyone in Providence, New England, Matrix Aerospace, SNAC, Everlast, and my promoters. "

