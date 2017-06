By Ken Bell

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick continues adding players in free agency. Reports say the Pats have an agreement with defensive tackle Lawrence Guy who played for the Ravens for the last three seasons. He has also played for the Chargers and Colts.

The 6-4, 305 pound Guy also plays on special teams. Reports say it's a four-year deal worth as much as $20 million dollars.