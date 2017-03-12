RI House to vote again on vetoed "revenge porn" bill - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI House to vote again on vetoed "revenge porn" bill

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ A proposal to ban so-called “revenge porn” that was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo last year is back under consideration by lawmakers.

The Rhode Island House is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the legislation backed by Democratic Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

It would criminalize posting nude pictures online without the consent of the person in the photo. Such images are often posted by ex-spouses or partners seeking to embarrass, or by extortionists demanding ransoms.

Raimondo rejected the bill on free speech grounds in June, saying it was too vague and could impede news media. It was her first-ever veto.

Kilmartin has said it was wrongfully vetoed and that it protects free speech rights. The bill's sponsor is North Kingstown Democratic Rep. Robert Craven.

