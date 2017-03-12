URI Wins A-10 Title, Joins PC in Heading for the NCAA Tournament - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

URI Wins A-10 Title, Joins PC in Heading for the NCAA Tournament

Posted: Updated:

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

Both URI and PC are in the Big Dance.  Both are 11 seeds. The Rams rampage by winning the A-10 Tournament for the first time in 18 years.  Rhody beat VCU 70 to 63 to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.  URI will play Big East foe Creighton on Friday in Sacramento.

The PC Friars are one of the last four into the tournament.  PC has a play-in game against Southern Cal on Wednesday in Dayton.

ABC6 Sports reporter Nick Coit was in Pittsburgh for the Rams historic win.  ABC6 News reporter Kainani Stevens covered the Friday at PC.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.