URI Wins A-10 Title, Joins PC in Heading for the NCAA Tournament

By Ken Bell

Both URI and PC are in the Big Dance. Both are 11 seeds. The Rams rampage by winning the A-10 Tournament for the first time in 18 years. Rhody beat VCU 70 to 63 to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. URI will play Big East foe Creighton on Friday in Sacramento.

The PC Friars are one of the last four into the tournament. PC has a play-in game against Southern Cal on Wednesday in Dayton.

ABC6 Sports reporter Nick Coit was in Pittsburgh for the Rams historic win. ABC6 News reporter Kainani Stevens covered the Friday at PC.