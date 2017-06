By Ken Bell

The Mt. Hope Huskies saved the best for last as Cameron Rancourt scored with 1:25 left in the game to tie the score with Pilgrim. Rancourt would be named Most Valuable Player with a pair of goals and two assists. Then in OT, Ryan Cordiero scored the game winner as the Huskies claim the D-III title with a 5 to 4 win.