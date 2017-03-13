Pawtucket fire damages building

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Severe cold weather over the weekend posed some problems for first responders in Pawtucket.

Five people are out of their homes Monday after a fire broke out at a North Bend building Saturday.

High winds and the bitter cold temperatures only fueled the flames, which made fighting the fire more difficult.

“The wind conditions like this, and the hazards that you have to be aware of entering the building, never mind just getting back and forth with the water. Everything just turned to sheer ice,” said Chief William Sisson of the Pawtucket Fire Department.

Fire crews also had to be extra careful because of power lines in front of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017