Attleboro police searching for robbery suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Attleboro police searching for robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Police in Attleboro are searching for a man wanted in connection with a weekend robbery.

Officials say the suspect robbed the Rite Aid on Washington Street Saturday.

He is described as a thin, white man, and approximately six-feet-tall. He was seen wearing khaki pants or possibly light colored sweat pants, a white long sleeve shirt, and a dark colored knit hat.

Witnesses say the suspect fled the store and got into a black Range Rover with Rhode Island license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (508) 222-1212.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.