Attleboro police searching for robbery suspect

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Police in Attleboro are searching for a man wanted in connection with a weekend robbery.

Officials say the suspect robbed the Rite Aid on Washington Street Saturday.

He is described as a thin, white man, and approximately six-feet-tall. He was seen wearing khaki pants or possibly light colored sweat pants, a white long sleeve shirt, and a dark colored knit hat.

Witnesses say the suspect fled the store and got into a black Range Rover with Rhode Island license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (508) 222-1212.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017