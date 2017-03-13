Sen. Reed warns federal housing cuts could hurt Rhode Island

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Sen. Jack Reed is teaming with Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien to discuss the impact of potential federal housing cuts for communities across Rhode Island.

The Washington Post reported last week that early numbers for fiscal year 2018 showed HUD's overall budget being slashed about 14 percent, to $40.5 billion, including cuts of about $2 billion from public housing funds.

Reed said the cuts could cost Rhode Island at least $20 million a year while hurting jobs and the production of affordable housing.

Housing Secretary Ben Carson said the budget cuts may not be as steep as some fear.

Reed and Grebien plan to speak Monday morning at the Leon Mathieu Senior Center in Pawtucket.

Reed is the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017