Sen. Reed warns federal housing cuts could hurt Rhode Island - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Sen. Reed warns federal housing cuts could hurt Rhode Island

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Sen. Jack Reed is teaming with Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien to discuss the impact of potential federal housing cuts for communities across Rhode Island.

The Washington Post reported last week that early numbers for fiscal year 2018 showed HUD's overall budget being slashed about 14 percent, to $40.5 billion, including cuts of about $2 billion from public housing funds.

Reed said the cuts could cost Rhode Island at least $20 million a year while hurting jobs and the production of affordable housing.

Housing Secretary Ben Carson said the budget cuts may not be as steep as some fear.

Reed and Grebien plan to speak Monday morning at the Leon Mathieu Senior Center in Pawtucket.

Reed is the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.