DARTMOUTH, Mass. – Dartmouth Police are investigating a pedestrian accident that happened Monday at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Melissa Parker, 46, was struck by a 2005 Mercedes in the area of 212 Old Wesport Road at Cross Road.

The driver of the Mercedes was Valentino Aiello, 18, of Dartmouth.

Parker was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

