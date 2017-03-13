Dambruch named acting US attorney in Rhode Island

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A lifelong prosecutor has been named the acting U.S. attorney for Rhode Island.

The office on Monday announced that Stephen Dambruch is now acting U.S. attorney with the departure of Peter Neronha. Neronha resigned Friday, hours after he and dozens of other U.S. attorneys were asked to resign by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Dambruch was named first assistant U.S. attorney in 2014. He has been with the office since 2004, and has served as chief of the criminal division. He previously worked in the state attorney general's office for 16 years.

Dambruch has worked on a number of public corruption and narcotics investigations.

He is a graduate of Providence College and Boston College Law School.

The U.S. attorney is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the state.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017