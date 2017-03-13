Rhode Island prepares for winter storm, possible blizzard - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island prepares for winter storm, possible blizzard

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island residents are preparing for a late winter storm forecast to dump as much as a foot-and-a-half of snow on parts of the state.

Schools have been canceled in Providence ahead of the storm, expected to start early Tuesday, and a parking ban starts at 12:01 a.m.

The National Weather Service put in place a blizzard watch across much of the state. It says 12 to 18 inches of snow could accumulate and winds could gust up to 45 mph.

Forecasters say areas along the south coast could get less, around 8 to 12 inches.

The state health department is encouraging people with special health care needs to enroll in the state's registry before the storm. The department says enrolling doesn't guarantee assistance, but it helps emergency officials in planning and caring for residents. 

