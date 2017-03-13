Public library plans multi-million dollar renovation project

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Public Library hopes to begin a multi-million dollar renovation project this summer.

The Providence Journal reports the project, announced Monday, would create a three-story open atrium.

The cost is estimated at $15 million to $20 million.

The renovation would replace interior walls with glass barriers so visitors can more easily navigate and find what they're looking for.

Improvements to disability access and auditorium renovations are also planned, along with new reading and meeting space.

Library officials say the state Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission and the city still have to review the project.

The project is expected to take a year and a half. The library would remain open during the work, though some services may be reduced or shifted around in the building.

