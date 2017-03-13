Elderly man sent to hospital after car rolls over and hits telep - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Elderly man sent to hospital after car rolls over and hits telephone pole

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. - An elderly man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after his car struck a telephone pole and rolled over.

According the the North Smithfield Fire Department, crews responded to the area of 886 Eddie Dowling Highway around 6:00 p.m., for the report of a single car into a telephone pole.

The telephone pole was snapped and debris was scattered when crews arrived.

Officials had shut down the northbound lane and diverted traffic while the crash was cleared.

The older man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

No further information is available at this time. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.