Elderly man sent to hospital after car rolls over and hits telephone pole

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. - An elderly man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after his car struck a telephone pole and rolled over.

According the the North Smithfield Fire Department, crews responded to the area of 886 Eddie Dowling Highway around 6:00 p.m., for the report of a single car into a telephone pole.

The telephone pole was snapped and debris was scattered when crews arrived.

Officials had shut down the northbound lane and diverted traffic while the crash was cleared.

The older man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

