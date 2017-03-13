Big plans in store for the Newport Pell Bridge

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEWPORT, R.I. – In an effort to provide quicker access to Newport, and to relieve traffic backups on the bridge, the Pell Bridge set to get a major facelift, officials say.

State legislators and RIDOT officials announced a plan on Monday to reconfigure the Pell Bridge off ramps into Newport.

The $40 million dollar project will alleviate traffic issues and jumpstart economic development, and will also help remap parts of Newport that were previously cut off.

"This is a very exciting day for Newport. This project will transform the North End, improving traffic flow and making much smarter use of the acreage now dedicated to a long highway ramp," Senate President Paiva Weed said. "The new traffic pattern will reduce congestion during the busy summer months, and the land made available through the project will be a catalyst for job creation and development that truly ties all of Newport together."

Lastly, the plan is going to include a bike path, rail shuttle service, and a 200 space "park and ride."

"The bridge realignment is the linchpin in moving the City's vision forward which will benefit the residents of Newport and the State of Rhode Island," Newport City Manager Joseph Nicholson said. "We are excited about the future."

Authorities say design planning has just begun and construction is set to start in 2019.

