Brown Women Earn Berth in Postseason Tournament

Brown news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University women’s basketball has earned a berth into the Women’s Basketball Invitational and will play at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m., the WBI announced on Monday night.

The Bears (16-12, 7-7 Ivy) will play at RAC Arena in Baltimore, Md., on the campus of the Retrievers (15-15, 10-6 America East) in the first round. The winner will play the victor of host Charleston Southern (18-13, 11-7 Big South) and UNC Greensboro (17-14, 7-7 Southern Conference) in the quarterfinal round on either Saturday or Sunday.

Brown will make its second-ever appearance in a national postseason tournament. The Bears qualified for the NCAA Championship in 1994 as the Ivy League’s champion.

Now in its eighth season, the WBI features a 16-team, single-elimination bracket with first round games beginning on Wednesday, March 15 and running through the tournament’s championship game, played no later than March 26. All games occur on campus sites.

Penn stands as the only other Ivy League institution to have appeared in the WBI. The Quakers earned a berth in the tournament in 2013 and went on to win the Ivy League title in 2014.

In 2016-17, Brown qualified for the inaugural Ivy League Tournament after winning its final two games of the regular season at Columbia and at Cornell to finish the year with a 7-7 Ivy League mark. The No. 4 seeded Bears fell to No. 1 seeded Penn, 71-60, in the semifinals of the tournament on Saturday at The Palestra.

Sophomores Erika Steeves (Montreal, Quebec) and Shayna Mehta (San Francisco, Calif.) both earned spots on the All-Tournament Team while Mehta and freshman guard Justine Gaziano (Natick, Mass.) both gained Second Team All-Ivy accolades during the regular season.

Brown – the Ivy League’s top-scoring offense – set a program record for points in a single season during its fourth-ever postseason game, improving its season total to 2,004 points. The Bears’ 1993-94 team held the previous record with 1,971 points.