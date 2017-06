By: News Staff

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced it will cancel service after 1 p.m. Tuesday, due to severe weather conditions.

It is expected that icy roads and accumulating snow will make it difficult for RIPTA buses to ravel safely.

All routes were experiencing up to 15 minute delay in the morning.

Passengers are encouraged to check www.RIPTA.com for updates throughout the day.

