New flight to Cancun announced as region is pelted with snow

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ The sloppy late-season storm that's pelting the Northeast with snow, sleet and high winds may be causing some people to long for a more tropical climate.

In the midst of Tuesday's storm, a new flight service was announced that will connect Rhode Island to Cancun, Mexico.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation, which operates T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, said Vacation Express is launching the non-stop charter service.

It till depart T.F. Green weekly during the month of July.

Rhode Island Airport Corporation spokeswoman Patti Goldstein says the announcement's timing was ``purely coincidental,'' but there's nothing like a little sun.

Vacation Express is a tour operator based in Atlanta.

Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle also recently announced new routes to Europe this summer from Rhode Island.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

