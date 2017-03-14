Red Sox Send Johnson, Owens and Workman to PawSox

Red Sox news release...

BOSTON, MA – Prior to today’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox made the following roster moves:

Left-handed pitchers Brian Johnson and Henry Owens and right-handed pitcher Brandon Workman were optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Third baseman Rafael Devers, outfielder Junior Lake, and catcher Jordan Procyshen were reassigned to minor league camp.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement.

With these moves, the Red Sox now have 52 players in big league camp, including 37 players from the 40-man roster and 15 non-roster invitees.