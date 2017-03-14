Red Sox Send Johnson, Owens and Workman to PawSox - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Red Sox Send Johnson, Owens and Workman to PawSox

Posted: Updated:

Red Sox news release...

BOSTON, MA – Prior to today’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox made the following roster moves:

  • Left-handed pitchers Brian Johnson and Henry Owens and right-handed pitcher Brandon Workman were optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

  • Third baseman Rafael Devers, outfielder Junior Lake, and catcher Jordan Procyshen were reassigned to minor league camp.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement.

With these moves, the Red Sox now have 52 players in big league camp, including 37 players from the 40-man roster and 15 non-roster invitees.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.