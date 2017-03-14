Firefighter injured while crews battle Providence fire

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - One firefighter was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after fighting a fire on Arch Street Tuesday afternoon.

The chief says the home is vacant but neighbors told ABC6 News homeless people stay here occasionally.

Electricity was still running to the house at the time of the fire, forcing officials to cut power.

Authorities believe the fire started on one of the top floors, with the second and third floors sustaining significant damage.

Fire on Arch st in Providence. Live report at 4 @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/HZTHhAtUNa — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) March 14, 2017

Weather has been determined as a significant factor in the fire.

With everything slippery from the sleet and rain, fortunately, crews were able to get to fire hydrants.

"In tough weather conditions - the wind, plays a big factor in firefighting it really hampers our ability to put it out," said Battalion Chief William Kenyon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

