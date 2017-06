By: News Staff

Stoughton, M.A. - Police say weather conditions caused a car to slide off the road and in to a pond late Tuesday morning.

The white Infiniti slid off West Street and into Ames pond around noon during the winter storm.

Police say the driver lost control due to the snowy road conditions. The driver had no injuries.

