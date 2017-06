By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. — Rhode Island State Police responded to the scene of a tractor-trailer that jackknifed on I-95 South in West Greenwich near Exit 6 Tuesday evening.

Authorities say one lane on the right side of the highway was closed while a heavy duty wrecker assisted the tractor-trailer at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017