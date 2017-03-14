Police report clogged storm drains causing highway flooding - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police report clogged storm drains causing highway flooding

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island State Police say clogged storm drains have caused highway flooding.              

A spokeswoman says there's flooding on Interstate 95 southbound by exits in West Greenwich and Cranston. The Exit 2 ramp from Interstate 295 south also flooded.              

Transportation officials are working to clear the drains. The highways remain open.              

A winter storm pelted the Northeast with snow, sleet and high winds Tuesday.              

National Grid reports outages affecting less than 2,000 customers, which is down from several thousand customers.                

The snow is changing over to rain and sleet.       

State Police say conditions Tuesday night will be icy and they're asking people to stay at home. There have been more than a dozen minor accidents.              

Strong winds knocked over a state-owned wind turbine at a Narragansett beach. No one was hurt.

