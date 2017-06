By: News Staff

Bristol Police believe the combination of heavy snow and rain caused the roof of a plaza to collapse.

Officials reported to the Bell Tower Plaza on Metacom Avenue around 3 p.m. where the roof of a vacant unit had collapsed. No one was hurt.

The fire department and building inspector shut down the entire plaza because other units were having roof leaks.

An engineer is expected Wednesday to determine whether it's safe to reopen.

