NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – Crews worked for over two hours to knock down a fire in a large tree during the height of the Nor’easter on Tuesday.

According to police, high winds blew telephone wires into a large tree in the area of 185 Fletcher Road around 3:00 p.m.

The tree subsequently caught fire, authorities say.

National Grid was called to the scene where they cut power to the road.

No injuries were reported.

