Providence man severs fingers in snow blower accident - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence man severs fingers in snow blower accident

Posted: Updated:

A Providence man cut off several fingers while trying to clear heavy snow from his snow blower Tuesday morning. It happened on Paolino Street.

"I looked up at my neighbors house the green house that is right there. I saw the rescue squad get out of the truck and they approached the gentleman. I know who they are they are landscapers in the summer,” said Beverly Cappron.

Fire crews quickly responded to the scene rushing the man to the hospital.

"The snow blower probably stopped and caught up with ice. You should make sure it is turned off and you should never put your hand in even if you assume it is off very sharp blades. The person I believe had a coupe of fingers cut off today,” said acting EMS Chief Zach Kenyon.

Neighbors in the small community were very rattled by the accident.

"They are just a real nice family I am very sorry to hear this,” said Cappron.


(C) WLNE 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.