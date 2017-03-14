Providence man severs fingers in snow blower accident

A Providence man cut off several fingers while trying to clear heavy snow from his snow blower Tuesday morning. It happened on Paolino Street.

"I looked up at my neighbors house the green house that is right there. I saw the rescue squad get out of the truck and they approached the gentleman. I know who they are they are landscapers in the summer,” said Beverly Cappron.

Fire crews quickly responded to the scene rushing the man to the hospital.

"The snow blower probably stopped and caught up with ice. You should make sure it is turned off and you should never put your hand in even if you assume it is off very sharp blades. The person I believe had a coupe of fingers cut off today,” said acting EMS Chief Zach Kenyon.

Neighbors in the small community were very rattled by the accident.

"They are just a real nice family I am very sorry to hear this,” said Cappron.



