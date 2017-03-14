Amtrak lines to run on modified schedule

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Officials have announced Amtrak will operate on a modified schedule on Wednesday after the winter storm on Tuesday.

Passengers with reservations are encouraged to monitor conditions and their train status by using Amtrak.com, and to plan accordingly in case changed need to be made.

Authorities say the following lines will be running on modified schedules:

The Acela Express and Northeast Regional service will operate on a modified schedule between New York City and Boston, with some trains truncated or cancelled.

The Acela Express and Northeast Regional service that operates between New York City and Washington, D.C., will continue to operate on a modified schedule with some trains truncated or cancelled, including some trains that operate in Virginia.

The Vermonter, Keystone Service, and Empire Service will also run on a modified schedule with some trains truncated or cancelled.

The Downeaster and Springfield Shuttle will resume scheduled service.

Lastly, all long distance trains that travel to and from the Northeast Corridor will resume scheduled service.

“Passengers should allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful with possible slippery conditions in stations, on platforms and in the doorways of trains,” said an Amtrak spokesperson.

“Changes to these schedules or announcements about other service changes will be made as far in advance as possible and posted on our Service Alerts and Notices page at Amtrak.com/alerts.”

Short-notice alerts will also be displayed at the top of the Amtrak.com homepage.

