Local flooding due to Tuesday's storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Flooding was a major contributor to the icy roads Wednesday, which posed serious concerns in Cranston and the Southern parts of the state Tuesday.

One viewer sent ABC6 News a video from the Warwick, East Greenwich line showing a truck struggling to drive through all the water.

In Cranston, storm drains were blocked, which lead to a lot of localized flooding such as the one on Fletcher and Atwood Avenue.

The flooding is nothing new to the area, but residents were frustrated with the issue.

“The road is in bad condition, the drain can’t handle all of the rain. And when it snows, and it gets plowed and the street gets plowed, this is what happens,” said Will Park.

The flooding has now turned to ice Wednesday morning.

Rhode Island State Police responded to 16 accidents Tuesday including a tractor-trailer that jackknifed off I-95 South in West Greenwich.

Many of the main roads have been plowed and drivers should not expect too treacherous conditions on the roads, but driveways, sidewalks, and several side streets could be icy Wednesday morning.

Remember to take precautions while getting to work and school Wednesday morning.

