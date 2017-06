By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

WASHINGTON, DC — FBI Director James Comey is set to meet with Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Wednesday over whether the FBI will investigate ties between Russia and President Trump’s campaign.

Senator Whitehouse said Comey would confirm this information with him as well as South Carolina Representative Lindsey Graham.

Both Whitehouse and Graham will lead a bipartisan hearing on the issue later Wednesday afternoon.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017