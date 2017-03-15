Dartmouth police searching for unarmed robbery suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Dartmouth police searching for unarmed robbery suspect

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Dartmouth police responded to a report of an unarmed robbery at a Cumberland Farms in Dartmouth Tuesday night.

Police say the clerk says an unshaven white male entered the store to purchase a soda.

The suspect was described as being approximately 5’10” with a thin build, and was wearing a gray hoodie pulled tight around the face and gray sweatpants.

The suspect told the clerk that he lost his wallet. The clerk proceeded to search the store with the suspect to see if they could find it.

Authorities say that after returning to the counter without finding the wallet, the suspect followed the clerk behind the counter. Soon after, a brief struggle took place between the suspect and the clerk.

During the struggle, the clerk was able to physically remove the suspect from the store. At that time, the suspect fled.

Police say after searching for the suspect, they were not able to find him.

No weapon was ever shown, however, the clerk received minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact Dartmouth police at (508) 910-1733.

