Taunton woman struck by plow truck

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Taunton woman was struck by a plow truck Tuesday evening at approximately 10:26 p.m. in the area of 762 Bay Street.

The victim’s neighbor heard screams for help and found the woman in the roadway.

Taunton Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the northbound lane of Bay Street.

63-year-old Cynthia MacDonald sustained significant injuries and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she went through more than 4 hours of surgery for broken bones and a collapsed lung.

The driver did not stop.

MacDonald’s son is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Officials will be canvassing the area for witnesses and outside cameras that may help in finding the operator of the plow truck.

“A plow hit her. Threw her down in the gutter, the icy cold water. She was pleading, just pleading saying I don't want to die. She saw him go by her, loop around and then take off,” said Brian Higgins, MacDonald’s son.

At this time, police do not know if the plow truck driver knew he hit MacDonald.

Anyone that may have any information leading to the identifying of the driver is asked to call the Taunton Police Department Detective Division.

