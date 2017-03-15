$10M to fund 10 bike infrastructure projects - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

$10M to fund 10 bike infrastructure projects

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island officials say $10 million has been set aside to fund 10 bike path projects in the state.

The Providence Journal reports that three extensions are planned for the Blackstone River Bikeway to add more than 2 { miles of off-road trails in Pawtucket, Central Falls, Cumberland, Woonsocket and North Smithfield.

Officials also plan to expand the South County Bike Path, building a more-than two-mile connection to the University of Rhode Island and a quarter-mile link to the Narragansett Community Center.

Other projects include a mile-long path along the Newport Secondary Rail Line, urban bike route markings across the state, bike lane markings in Westerly and on-road bicycle markings on the Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridge ramps.

