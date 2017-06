By: News Staff

Aaron Hernandez’s tattoo artisit, David Nelson, was questioned by attorneys Wednesday to determine if his testimony would be allowed at trial.

The double murder trial was back in session Wednesday after Tuesday’s storm.

Prosecutors asked Nelson about tattoos Hernandez requested and received about eight months after the two men were shot to death.

Jurors were not present for the questioning.

