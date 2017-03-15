Man sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting ex-girlfriend in Taunton

By: News Staff

TAUNTON, Mass. – A Taunton man was sentenced to three years in state prison last week for assaulting and intimidating his ex-girlfriend while on probation for failing to register as a sex offender.

Tyree Wynn, 32, was arrested in Taunton on a charge of assault and battery on a family household member for assaulting his girlfriend, just days before his final probation surrender hearing.

The victim told Wynn that she wanted to end their relationship. Wynn then became enraged and assaulted the victim.

Wynn was charged with intimidation of a witness after calling the victim from jail and telling her not to show up to court and that she better be on his good side or something would happen to her when he got out of jail.

During the probation surrender, Wynn’s attorney requested that the cases be disposed of. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Stone then argued that Wynn should serve a three to five year prison sentence.

Wynn, however, requested a two year prison sentence.

The judge sentenced Wynn to serve three years in state prison.

“This defendant assaulted and intimidated the victim while on probation for failure to register as a sex offender. Certain sex offenders are required to register with their local police department to protect society. This defendant failed to do so,” District Attorney Quinn said. “The sentence imposed is appropriate based on the defendant’s conduct for failing to register and by engaging in violent and intimidating behavior.”

