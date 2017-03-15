Child escorted to hospital for emergency transplant during storm - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Child escorted to hospital for emergency transplant during storm

Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police.

DANVILLE, P.A. – Hazardous snow conditions didn’t stop members of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania National Guard, and Pennsylvania State Police from lending a hand during Tuesday’s snow storm.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 23-month-old child needing an emergency heart transplant was escorted from East Stroudsburg to Geisinger Children’s Hospital in Danville.

A plow-train led by PennDOT ensured the safe travel of the child.

