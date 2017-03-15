Police surround home of murder suspect, find no one inside

By Alana Cerrone

Officers with guns drawn and State Police SWAT vehicles surrounded a home Wednesday where they thought a murder suspect was hiding.

But no one was actually inside.

It all began around 11:00 a.m. when police got a call for shots fired at the corner of Bank and Matthew Streets.

Police found a 20-year-old man shot multiple times lying on the ground. He was sent to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses alerted police to a suspect, only being identified as a young male, who they say ran inside a nearby home.

They surrounded the home, trying to coax him out, for hours. But when they got inside, all they found was a gun.

Police say they can’t confirm if it was the firearm used in the case.

They did say the suspect lives inside that home, but they are not identifying him at this time.

