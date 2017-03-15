Man arrested, charged in $1M Providence drug bust

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – After a two month investigation, a Cranston man is facing serious firearm and drug charges when a traffic stop led to the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and a gun.

Tuesday night, Providence Police arrested 24-year old Brian Cortorreal, after a traffic stop on Salina Street led to the seizure of 3.5 kilos of cocaine from inside his vehicle.

From there, officials say in tandem with the ongoing investigation, they then had reason to search two homes in Providence; one on Newpan Street and another on Elmwood Ave.

Searching the two homes lead the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and a gun, altogether worth more than $1 million.

Public Safety Commissioner, Steven Pare says this bust does more than just take drugs and guns off the street, it will save lives.

"That's a lot of drugs, that without a doubt would have killed many people if this hit the streets of providence or in this region," said Commissioner Pare.

Police say even though Cortorreal alone was arrested Tuesday evening, they believe more people are involved, and that they will have more arrests, in the near future.

Cortorreal was charged with the following offenses:

Possession w/ Intent to deliver 1-5 kilograms of cocaine

Intent to deliver 1-5 kilos of heroin

Possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine and heroin

Possession of a firearm with the intent to deliver cocaine and heroin

Conspiracy

He was held without bail.

No further information is available at this time.

