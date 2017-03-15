Man arrested, charged in $1M Providence drug bust - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man arrested, charged in $1M Providence drug bust

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Providence Police Department. Courtesy of the Providence Police Department.
Courtesy of the Providence Police Department. Courtesy of the Providence Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – After a two month investigation, a Cranston man is facing serious firearm and drug charges when a traffic stop led to the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and a gun.

Tuesday night, Providence Police arrested 24-year old Brian Cortorreal, after a traffic stop on Salina Street led to the seizure of 3.5 kilos of cocaine from inside his vehicle.

From there, officials say in tandem with the ongoing investigation, they then had reason to search two homes in Providence; one on Newpan Street and another on Elmwood Ave.

Searching the two homes lead the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and a gun, altogether worth more than $1 million.

Public Safety Commissioner, Steven Pare says this bust does more than just take drugs and guns off the street, it will save lives.

"That's a lot of drugs, that without a doubt would have killed many people if this hit the streets of providence or in this region," said Commissioner Pare.

Police say even though Cortorreal alone was arrested Tuesday evening, they believe more people are involved, and that they will have more arrests, in the near future.

Cortorreal was charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession w/ Intent to deliver 1-5 kilograms of cocaine
  • Intent to deliver 1-5 kilos of heroin
  • Possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine and heroin
  • Possession of a firearm with the intent to deliver cocaine and heroin
  • Conspiracy

He was held without bail.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.