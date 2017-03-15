Finance Committee: Body cameras approved for Providence Police

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, RI— The Providence City Council Finance Committee has approved a contract with Taser International Wednesday evening to equip Providence Police with 250 body cameras.

The contract is estimated to cost $292,000 in the first year, and will give Providence officers proper equipment, training, and video storage capabilities.

Authorities say however, the four-year contract can be terminated at will by the City of Providence.

“This technology will bring greater safety to the citizens in need of protection and the officers that do the protecting,” said Finance Committee Chairman John Igliozzi.

During an eight-week pilot program, Providence police officers who were trained reported positive results.

Equipment from two suppliers were tested, and resulted in the selection of the Taser brand.

Officials reported superior usability and reliability, and worked to develop formal policies in regards to the usage cameras and footage in advance of Wednesday’s vote.

Additionally, thorough vetting of the contract by the Finance Committee yielded additional incentives, including an additional 500 Taser cartridges at no cost to the city.

“It was a good contract when it first came before the Finance Committee,” said Igliozzi. “It’s an even better contract now.”

If approved by the City Council, the implementation process will most likely begin within a few months.

Officials say the contract is expected to appear before the full City Council in April.

