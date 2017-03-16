Mansfield fire victim dies from injuries

By: News Staff
MANSFIELD, Mass. — The Mansfield woman who was badly burned in an apartment fire last week has died.
The Sun Chronicle reports that 61-year-old Gabrielle Foley passed away from her injuries Monday.
Authorities say they responded to a multi-unit building located at 21 East Street around 4:06 p.m. last Wednesday for the report of a fire in the basement.
Foley was sent to Rhode Island Hospital via Med-Flight for serious burns and smoke inhalation
10 other people were put out by this 2nd-alarm fire.
