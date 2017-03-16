Mansfield fire victim dies from injuries - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mansfield fire victim dies from injuries

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

MANSFIELD, Mass. — The Mansfield woman who was badly burned in an apartment fire last week has died.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 61-year-old Gabrielle Foley passed away from her injuries Monday.

Authorities say they responded to a multi-unit building located at 21 East Street around 4:06 p.m. last Wednesday for the report of a fire in the basement.

Foley was sent to Rhode Island Hospital via Med-Flight for serious burns and smoke inhalation

10 other people were put out by this 2nd-alarm fire.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.