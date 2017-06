By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island financial advisor who was charged for devising a $21 million ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court Thursday.

47-year-old Patrick Churchville was found guilty of 5 counts of wire fraud and one count of tax fraud.

Churchville used $2.5 million of investor’s funds to buy his home in Barrington and failed to pay $820,000 in income taxes.

