Fall River special education teacher arrested for possession of - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fall River special education teacher arrested for possession of child porn

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — A special education teacher in Fall River is under arrest for possession of child pornography.

54-year-old Henry Tedeschi will be arraigned Thursday afternoon after State Police found the porn inside his West Warwick home.

Tedeschi is a special education teacher at Morton Middle School in Fall River, but has taught in other school systems in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for about 30 years.

Tedeschi could be facing additional charges.

ABC6 News will have more on this breaking story tonight at 5.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.