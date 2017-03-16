Fall River special education teacher arrested for possession of child porn

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — A special education teacher in Fall River is under arrest for possession of child pornography.

54-year-old Henry Tedeschi will be arraigned Thursday afternoon after State Police found the porn inside his West Warwick home.

Tedeschi is a special education teacher at Morton Middle School in Fall River, but has taught in other school systems in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for about 30 years.

Tedeschi could be facing additional charges.

