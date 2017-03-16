New Bedford Police arrest teenager for involvement in fatal shooting

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. – A 16-year-old has been arrested for his involvement in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Massachusetts State Police arrested David Lima, of Matthew Street, without incident, after finding him inside an apartment on Cross Street in Fall River on Thursday.

On Wednesday, New Bedford Police received multiple calls around 11 a.m. reporting that a young male had been shot in the area of Matthew and Bank Streets.

The victim identified as 20-year-old Jonas Trinidad Jr., was found with multiple gunshot wounds, laying on the ground.

He rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Witnesses soon alerted police to a suspect (Lima), only being identified as a young male at the time, who they say ran inside a nearby home.

Officers and State Police SWAT vehicles surrounded a home Wednesday where they thought Lima was hiding, but after attempting to coax him out, they realized the residence was empty.

Officers reported once they got inside, all they found was a gun.

Lima is charged with murder, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

No further information is available at this time.

