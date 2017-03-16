Bill seeks to ease spare tire requirement in Rhode Island - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bill seeks to ease spare tire requirement in Rhode Island

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - General Motors wants to sell its new all-electric car in Rhode Island, but says it can't because of the state's unique law regarding spare tires.              

So the auto maker has persuaded a state lawmaker to introduce legislation to change the law to allow sales of the Chevrolet Bolt in the Ocean State.             

Currently, vehicles sold in the state must have a spare tire and jack, run-flat tires, or a “factory-installed tire repair and inflation system.”             

The Bolt is equipped with what are described as ``self-sealing tires,'' which the bill introduced by Tiverton Democrat John Edwards would allow as a substitute.             

The Providence Journal reports that the bill was approved by a House committee on Wednesday.              

An identical bill received a hearing in a Senate committee, although some senators had questions.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.