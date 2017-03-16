Bill seeks to ease spare tire requirement in Rhode Island

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - General Motors wants to sell its new all-electric car in Rhode Island, but says it can't because of the state's unique law regarding spare tires.

So the auto maker has persuaded a state lawmaker to introduce legislation to change the law to allow sales of the Chevrolet Bolt in the Ocean State.

Currently, vehicles sold in the state must have a spare tire and jack, run-flat tires, or a “factory-installed tire repair and inflation system.”

The Bolt is equipped with what are described as ``self-sealing tires,'' which the bill introduced by Tiverton Democrat John Edwards would allow as a substitute.

The Providence Journal reports that the bill was approved by a House committee on Wednesday.

An identical bill received a hearing in a Senate committee, although some senators had questions.

