Fall River PD seek help to find top 10 most wanted

FALL RIVER, M.A. - Fall River Police are asking for your help Thursday evening, to help find the suspects on their Top 10 Most Wanted list.
1.) Tri-Rell Jones, 26, of Doyle Street, is wanted for:
Jones is described as a black male, weighing 165-170 lbs, standing between 5’8”-5’10,” with brown eyes and black hair.
2.) Jeffrey Lynn Heaberlin Jr., 32, with no known address, is wanted for:
Heaberlin is described as a white male, believed to be 6’1’’, 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
3.) Thai Boun, 36, of Grant Street, is wanted for:
Boun is described as an Asian male, around 5’10”, weighing 215lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.
4.) Elijah Alexander Sapp, 18, of Fourth Street is wanted for:
Sapp is described as a black male, standing between 5’6”-5’9”, weighing around 155-160 lbs., with brown eyes, and black hair.
5.) Melvin Roberto Gualdarrama, 29, of Lapham Street, is wanted for:
Gualdarrama is described as a Hispanic male, around 5’10’’, and 170lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.
6.) Aaron M. Affonso, 22, of Lawrence Street is wanted for:
Affonso is described as a white male, around 5’9’’, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He also appears to have multiple tattoos around his eyes.
7.) Junior C. Boston, 44, of Canal Street is wanted for:
Boston is described as a black male, standing at 6 feet tall, and weighing 280 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.
8.) Chelsea B. Cote, 24, of County Street is wanted for:
Cote is described as a white female around 5’1’’ and 110 lbs., with green eyes and brown hair.
9.) Johnny Jackson, 28, of Birch Street is wanted for:
Jackson is described as a black male, standing at 5’9’’, weighing 240 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.
10. ) Luis A. Resto-Torres, 34, of Bradford Ave., is wanted for:
Resto-Torres is described as a Hispanic male, standing between 5’5”-5’6”, weighing 140-145 lbs., with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on the following individuals is urged to contact the Fall River Police Special Operations Division at: (508)324-2801 or the Fall River Police Main Line at: (508)676-8511.
Anyone wanting to remain anonymous is encouraged to call the Anonymous TIPS Line at: (508)672-TIPS.
