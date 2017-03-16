Fall River PD seek help to find top 10 most wanted

Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, M.A. - Fall River Police are asking for your help Thursday evening, to help find the suspects on their Top 10 Most Wanted list.

1.) Tri-Rell Jones, 26, of Doyle Street, is wanted for:

Intimidating a witness

Vandalism of property

Assault and battery on family / household member (2 counts)

Aggravated assault and battery

Jones is described as a black male, weighing 165-170 lbs, standing between 5’8”-5’10,” with brown eyes and black hair.

2.) Jeffrey Lynn Heaberlin Jr., 32, with no known address, is wanted for:

Failure to register as a sex offender, subsequent offense

Strangulation or suffocation

Assault and battery on family / household member

Assault and Battery

Failure to register as a sex offender

Vandalism of property

Resisting arrest

Trespassing

Heaberlin is described as a white male, believed to be 6’1’’, 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

3.) Thai Boun, 36, of Grant Street, is wanted for:

Carrying a firearm without license

Carrying loaded firearm without license

Discharging firearm, within 500 Ft. of building

Boun is described as an Asian male, around 5’10”, weighing 215lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

4.) Elijah Alexander Sapp, 18, of Fourth Street is wanted for:

Possession of drug, to distribute, Class B

Sapp is described as a black male, standing between 5’6”-5’9”, weighing around 155-160 lbs., with brown eyes, and black hair.

5.) Melvin Roberto Gualdarrama, 29, of Lapham Street, is wanted for:

Drug, Possession to Distribute Class A

Drug, Possession to Distribute Class B

Drug, Possession Class B

Operating a motor vehicle with license suspended, subsequent offense

Failure to Stop/Yield

Gualdarrama is described as a Hispanic male, around 5’10’’, and 170lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

6.) Aaron M. Affonso, 22, of Lawrence Street is wanted for:

Breaking and entering building nighttime for felony

Vandalism of property

Larceny over $250

Larceny from building

Affonso is described as a white male, around 5’9’’, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He also appears to have multiple tattoos around his eyes.

7.) Junior C. Boston, 44, of Canal Street is wanted for:

Drug, possession to distribute Class A, Subsequent Offense

Drug possession to distribute Class B, Subsequent Offense

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery on family / household member

Boston is described as a black male, standing at 6 feet tall, and weighing 280 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

8.) Chelsea B. Cote, 24, of County Street is wanted for:

Unarmed robbery (2 counts)

Cote is described as a white female around 5’1’’ and 110 lbs., with green eyes and brown hair.

9.) Johnny Jackson, 28, of Birch Street is wanted for:

Drug, Possession Class E

Drug, Possession Class E

Operating a motor vehicle with license suspended, subsequent offense

Jackson is described as a black male, standing at 5’9’’, weighing 240 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

10. ) Luis A. Resto-Torres, 34, of Bradford Ave., is wanted for:

Larceny over $250 (2 counts)

Larceny under $250 by false pretense

Assault

Breaking and entering, misdemeanor

Threat to commit crime

Leave the scene personal injury

Operating a motor vehicle with license suspended

Resto-Torres is described as a Hispanic male, standing between 5’5”-5’6”, weighing 140-145 lbs., with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the following individuals is urged to contact the Fall River Police Special Operations Division at: (508)324-2801 or the Fall River Police Main Line at: (508)676-8511.

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous is encouraged to call the Anonymous TIPS Line at: (508)672-TIPS.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017