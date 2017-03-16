Family of murdered cab driver sues DYS, Old Colony YMCA - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Family of murdered cab driver sues DYS, Old Colony YMCA

Donald DePina Donald DePina

FALL RIVER, M.A. – The family of a murdered New Bedford cab driver is now suing the Massachusetts State Department of Youth Services and the Old Colony YMCA in Fall River, claiming their negligence led to the killing.

Two teens were charged with the death of Donald DePina, a 66-year-old Vietnam Veteran, and former Veteran’s agent who was found shot to death in Brooklawn Park back on November 28th, 2015.

One of the teens, 18-year-old Alexander Mills had been placed in a "staff secure" program at the YMCA, but he escaped two weeks before the murder on November 10th, 2015.

The suit accuses the Department of Youth of having a systematic problem with offenders escaping from its facilities.

According to police, Mills and 16-year-old Cameron McCarthy killed DePina after he picked them up in his cab.

The teens were also accused of using DePina’s credit cards.

