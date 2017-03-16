DA says no wrongdoing by police in man who died after arrest

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, M.A. - Fall River police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of a man who died after police subdued him with a stun gun.

The Herald News reports that the Bristol District Attorney's concluded that officers did not use excessive force against Scott Macomber after the 48-year-old Brockton man allegedly interfered with the arrest of a woman last May.

The district attorney's report issued Thursday also found police did not cause the death of Macomber, who had cardiovascular disease.

The report states that “the use of force in this matter did not constitute criminal conduct.”

Investigators said Macomber, after his arrest for interfering with a police officer, walked out of the woman's apartment under his own power but later went into cardiac arrest inside a police cruiser.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017