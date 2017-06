By Ken Bell

The URI Rams get ready for the spotlight on Friday afternoon when they face Creighton in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento.

Rams Coach Dan Hurley got emotional on Thursday when talking about coming to Sacramento where his brother Bobby near lost his life in a car accident while playing for the Kings in December of 1993.

ABC6 Sports reporter Nick Coit also talks to Rams guard Will Leviton who graduated from Classical High School.