PC's Jake Walman Named Hockey East First Team All-Star

PC news release...

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Providence College junior defenseman Jake Walman (Toronto, Ont.) was named a Hockey East First Team All-Star for the second consecutive season on Thursday (March 16) at the league’s annual awards banquet held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge, Mass.

Walman, a reigning First Team All-American and third round pick of the St. Louis Blues in the 2014 NHL Draft (82nd overall), posted seven goals and 18 assists for the Friars in 2016-17 while appearing in all 38 games thus far. The 18 assists are a career-high for Walman, who also ranks third nationally among defensemen with 141 shots on goal. His best performance of the season came on Feb. 24 at Massachusetts where he tallied two power play goals and an assist in Providence’s 6-2 win over the Minutemen at the Mullins Center.

Walman is just one of five Providence College defensemen to earn Hockey East First Team All-Star accolades, joining Peter Taglianetti (1984-85), Jim Hughes (1988-89), Rob Gaudreau (1991-92), and Stephen Wood (2003-04). He is the only Friar defenseman to be a two-time Hockey East First Team All-Star and just the third player overall in Providence College history to be a two-time Hockey East First Team All-Star (Mike Boback and Jon Gillies).

Walman and the Friars are still in contention for an NCAA at-large bid and will know their fate at the conclusion of Saturday night’s NCAA hockey schedule. The match-ups for the 2017 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament will be announced on Sunday, March 19 at 12 p.m. on ESPNU.