Teen pleads guilty to N. Providence murder, Sentenced to life in prison

A teenager has plead guilty to a 2016 North Providence murder that left a father dead and his son fighting for his life with multiple gun shot wounds.

19-year-old Ernest Keosouphanh facing a judge on Friday to enter those guilty pleas. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 46-year-old Hernan Avila Jr.

"My husband saw the gun that night and he jumped in front of our son to shield him. My husband went against a gun which anyone would lose,” said Georgette Avila.

Family of 46-year-old delivered victim impact statements to the judge before he imposed his sentence.

"My dad will never be there for me ever again. If I have kids in the future he won't be able to see them. If I get married someday he won't be there,” said Hernan Avila III.

Avila III was shot eight times by Keosouphanh outside of Sam's Food Store in May of 2016.

Avila says a confrontation began when a group of men asked him for marijuana that he says he didn't have. When the situation grew serious. Avila called his dad for help.

"He just called his father not a gang member not friends. He just called his dad for help,” said Georgette Avila.

Avila Jr. rushed to the store to help his son. That's where he was shot fatally in the stomach.

"My dad wouldn't want me to be upset but it's very hard. This man shot my brother eight times and killed my father. I hope he goes away for the longest possible time so this doesn't happen again,” said Tatiana Silvestre.

Four other men have also faced charges for the murder of Avila. In addition to life in prison Keosouphanh was sentenced to 10 years for carrying a gun without a license and 20 for assault with a dangerous weapon.

