Coventry man Arrested for DUI and weapons charge

Shawn Lavoie Shawn Lavoie

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

COVENTRY, R.I. - Police say a 25-year-old Coventry man fired several shots of automatic gunfire in his neighborhood just a few hours after being arrested for DUI.

Shawn Lavoie, of 210 Greenhouse Road, Coventry, was released at 4 in the morning Thursday, after a first-offense DUI arrest. A police officer gave him a ride home and several minutes later police reported back to the area of Greenhouse Road to investigate reports of automatic gunfire.

Officers found dozens of recently used rifle casings on the front steps of Lavoie’s home and placed him into custody once again.

Police say Lavoie was wearing body armor under his jacket when he was arrested.

Officers also discovered that Lavoie made several threatening and racist posts on Facebook directed to the officer that gave him a ride home. The posts were made around the time of the incident. On one post, Lavoie wrote, “All police deserve to (expletive) die.”

Lavoie was arraigned at Kent County Courthouse on a misdemeanor and two felony charges, including charges for carrying a weapon while intoxicated and alteration of marks of identification on a firearm.

He was released on personal recognizance and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The investigation is on-going and could result in further charges, including a review of whether the incident rises to the level of a hate crime.

